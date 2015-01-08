RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 8 Brazil's state-run oil
company said on Thursday it produced more crude oil and related
liquids in the third quarter than Exxon Mobil Corp, making
Petroleo Brasileiro SA the world's largest publicly
traded petroleum producer for the first time.
Petrobras, based in Rio de Janeiro, produced 2.209 million
barrels of oil and other liquids (bpd) a day in Brazil and
abroad in the three months ending Sept. 30, according to the
company's Web site.
That output was 7 percent more than the 2.065 million bpd
Exxon produced in the same quarter, according to the Exxon Mobil
website. When natural gas output is included, though, Exxon
Mobil remained the world's largest investor-owned producer of
hydrocarbons.
The Petrobras record is one of the few bright spots for a
company embroiled in a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal
that has delayed release of its third-quarter results, put it at
risk of breaking debt covenants and shut it out of capital
markets.
Still, production was 28 percent less than the 2014 output
the Petrobras five-year plan had promised in 2010.
Petrobras has spent heavily to achieve recent production
increases after several years of stagnation and more than a
decade of missed targets. In achieving the new production
record, Petrobras has also become the world's most-indebted and
least-profitable major oil company.
Its $221 billion five-year investment plan is among the most
expensive in world history and may have to be curtailed in the
wake of the scandal. Brazilian police and prosecutors have
accused company executives of conspiring with contractors to
inflate the value of contracts and kick back some of the excess
to executives, politicians and political parties.
Petrobras has seen its market value plummet from nearly $300
billion in 2008 to about $40 billion today. Exxon Mobil is worth
$384 billion, the most valuable oil company in the world.
While Petrobras is owned by the Brazilian government, most
of its stock is owned by non-government investors and its shares
trade in Sao Paulo and New York.
When natural gas production is figured in, Irvine,
Texas-based Exxon Mobil produced 3.831 million barrels of oil
and equivalent natural gas per day (boepd) in the third quarter,
49 percent more than Petrobras' 2.746 million boepd in the same
period.
