SAO PAULO, March 30 Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, said it had started producing from two wells in the
offshore Hadrian South field off the coast of Louisiana in a
securities filing on Monday.
Petrobras, as the company is better known, operates 23.3
percent of the field while Exxon Mobil Corp operates
46.7 percent and Italy's Eni SpA has a 30 percent
stake.
The field is 370 kilometers (230 miles) off the coast of
Louisiana and the wells are operating at a depth of 2,332 meters
(7,650 feet), Petrobras said. They are connected to a platform
that has a capacity to process 8.5 million cubic meters of
natural gas per day, the company added.
