BRIEF-Rex Energy expects 31pct - 36pct year-over-year production growth
* Rex energy announces updated two-year financial and operational plan, highlighted by an increase to expected production growth in 2018
SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Thursday its board of directors had approved plans to seek financing of up to $19.1 billion in 2015 for investment and other projects.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that the board approved the plan on Feb. 27. Reuters reported details of the plan on Wednesday, based on information provided by a source with direct knowledge of the situation. (Reporting by Todd Benson)
* Rex energy announces updated two-year financial and operational plan, highlighted by an increase to expected production growth in 2018
May 4 Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP's real estate private equity arm said on Thursday it would buy healthcare real estate investment trust Sentio Healthcare Properties Inc in an $825 million deal.