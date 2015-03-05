SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Thursday its board of directors had approved plans to seek financing of up to $19.1 billion in 2015 for investment and other projects.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that the board approved the plan on Feb. 27. Reuters reported details of the plan on Wednesday, based on information provided by a source with direct knowledge of the situation. (Reporting by Todd Benson)