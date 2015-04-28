BRASILIA, April 28 State-controlled Petróleo
Brasileiro SA will determine future capital spending plans
depending on the oil producer's ability to generate cash and
obtain fresh financing, Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine
said on Tuesday.
Bendine, speaking after giving congressional testimony in
Brasilia, said he is not concerned about the ability of
Petrobras, as the company is more commonly known, to raise
funding from banks, investors and other creditors.
He added that management is working on a new corporate
governance framework to enable the company to become more agile
in making strategic decisions.
(Reporting by Nestor Rabello; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal)