(Adds comments on increase in electricity rates and Petrobras)
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 15 Maria das Graças Foster
will keep her job as chief executive officer of Petroleo
Brasileiro SA despite calls for her resignation after
a corruption scandal at the state oil company, Brazil's Energy
Minister Eduardo Braga said on Thursday.
Braga made the statement on the Miriam Leitão show on
GloboNews, a Brazilian 24-hour TV news channel, GloboNews said
on its website.
The Energy Ministry was not immediately available for
comment after normal business hours.
Braga said that he expects the government to allow an
increase in electricity rates of between 20 percent and 25
percent this year as authorities cut subsidies to replenish
public accounts. Two years of low rainfall have curbed
hydroelectric output and raised the cost of power.
In 2012 President Dilma Rousseff strong armed utilities into
reducing electricity fares by about 20 percent for household
consumers in exchange for the renewal of their concessions.
Braga said that CEO Foster will lead the cleanup of
Petrobras and that its governance is improving as a result of
the scandal. There was no evidence of any wrongdoing by the
current leadership, he said.
Calls for Foster's resignation from Petrobras, as the
company is popularly known, have grown since November, when the
company delayed the release of its third-quarter results until
at least the end of January. That came after Petrobras' auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers declined to certify the results in the
wake of a giant contract fixing, bribery and political kick-back
scheme.
Company executives allegedly conspired with construction and
engineering firms to inflate the value of projects. They then
kicked back much of the excess to executives, politicians and
political parties as bribes and campaign contributions.
Foster, who became CEO in 2012, has been a top Petrobras
executive since 2006 and was involved in decision making for
projects now being investigated by police and prosecutors.
She has denied wrongdoing and has not been named as an
alleged participant in the scandal.
President Rousseff, a long-time associate of Foster and her
ultimate boss, has said she plans to keep Foster in her job and
that she has confidence in Foster and other senior company
executives.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Lisa Shumaker)