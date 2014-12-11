By Caroline Stauffer
CURITIBA, Brazil Dec 11 Brazilian prosecutors
formally charged executives from six of the country's largest
engineering firms of forming a cartel to funnel kickbacks from
state-run oil firm Petrobras to the ruling political
party and its allies on Thursday.
They were also indicted on charges of corruption, money
laundering and organized crime in a landmark case that has
shaken President Dilma Rousseff's government.
The companies with indicted executives are OAS, Camargo
Correa, UTC Engenharia, Galvao Engenharia, Mendes Junior
and Engevix.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)