RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 29 Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to raise $3 billion from asset sales in 2015, according to a presentation of its unaudited third-quarter financial results on Thursday.

The company known as Petrobras on Wednesday said net profit fell 9.1 percent from a year earlier but did not include writedowns for the financial impact of a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)