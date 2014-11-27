RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 27 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has a list of workers who could may be punished for irregularities at an oil refinery in Pasadena, Texas, board member Sergio Quintella said on Thursday.

The company, known as Petrobras, plans to present the results of an internal corruption probe at its Dec. 12 board meeting, including reports on its Abreu e Lima refinery in the northeast, he said. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Editing by W Simon)