SAO PAULO Dec 5 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA extended a leave of absence for the head of its tanker and pipeline unit, Transpetro, for 30 more days according to a filing on Friday.

Transpetro President Sergio Machado stepped down temporarily on Nov. 3 as police investigated a corruption scandal at the company that has delayed the release of audited earnings, implicated an array of major contractors and threatened to ensnare dozens of politicians. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)