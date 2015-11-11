BRIEF-Atlanta Gold appointed David Russell as interim president and CEO
* Atlanta Gold announces the appointment of (interim) president and CEO and grant of options
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 11 The administrative restructuring and consolidation of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras will be finished in February, a member of the company's board said on Wednesday.
He also expects the strike by oil workers should be resolved by the end of the week. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 10 Moody's investor service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for Canadian banks for 2017 and beyond.