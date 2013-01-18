* New targets could be reflected in next business plan

SAO PAULO Jan 18 Brazil's oil regulator has asked state-led Petrobras to increase output at its giant Roncador field, a local newspaper said on Friday, potentially raising costs for the firm that already has the world's largest corporate spending program.

Petrobras said in a statement published online that it has not been officially notified of the request by the regulator, known as the ANP.

Roncador, one of Brazil's biggest producing fields in the Campos Basin, is among the older fields that have been responsible in the past six months for falling petroleum output from Petrobras, which provides for some 90 percent of Brazil's oil needs.

As output falls at established fields, the oil giant has focused on developing more promising prospects in the so-called subsalt area along Brazil's coast near Rio de Janeiro, home to one of the world's largest oil finds in recent years.

Petrobras may have to include revised production targets for Roncador in its next business plan mid-way through this year, two sources linked to ANP told Estado de Sao Paulo newspaper.

That could include investments in new wells and platforms, which the article estimated would cost some 1 billion reais ($490,000). The ANP will analyze development plans for 11 fields, including Roncador, that are run by Petrobras, according to the paper.

The ANP did not immediately respond to request for comment. All oil firms operating in Brazil must have their projects approved by the regulator, which can ask them to adjust production targets.

Petrobras has committed to spending $237 billion over five years to help meet its goal of more than doubling output to about 5.7 million barrels a day in 2020.

Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of stock, were nearly flat at 19.73 reais.