RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 30 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras expects to raise gasoline and diesel prices on
Nov. 22, when it unveils a new pricing formula that
automatically narrows the gap between local and international
fuel costs, newspaper Valor Economico said on Wednesday.
The new formula, once it is in place, will set automatic
fuel price rises or cuts, smoothing out short-term variations in
international oil prices. Investors hope the plan will help
Petrobras cut debt that has ballooned because the company now
sells imported fuel at a loss to keep domestic prices low.
A Petrobras spokeswoman did not have an immediate comment
on the story.
Valor said the formula will likely take into account
international oil prices during a certain number of months past,
as well as a projection for future prices. The government still
has to decide how often local fuel prices would be changed under
the new formula, the paper added, without saying how it obtained
the information.
Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company
is known, have gained more than 6 percent since the company
announced late Friday that its board was considering a new
methodology to better align domestic fuel prices with those
abroad.
Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster said on Tuesday a
better alignment of domestic and international fuel prices will
be crucial in achieving positive cash flow in 2015.
In 2002, former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva ended a short experiment with world-market pricing. He
moved Petrobras to the current system under which the company
would avoid raising domestic prices when world prices rose but
also avoid fuel-price cuts when world benchmark prices fell.
But prices have trended upward in recent years. Brazil has
let Petrobras charge more but has slashed wholesale fuel taxes
to help keep domestic prices steady. Taxes hit zero, however,
and recent permitted price increases have narrowed but not
closed the gap with international prices.
The most recent price increases have been largely swallowed
by the weaker real, which made fuel imports more expensive in
local-currency terms.