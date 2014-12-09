BRASILIA Dec 9 Brazil's top prosecutor Rodrigo
Janot called on Tuesday for the punishment of everyone involved
in a scheme to funnel kickbacks from contracts with state-run
oil firm Petrobras to politicians.
Janot's strongest comments so far on Brazil's latest
corruption scandal were made as federal prosecutors prepare to
indict 11 executives at six of Brazil's largest construction and
engineering firms for paying billions of dollars in bribes.
"Brazilian society expects the most complete and profound
investigation of the illegal acts, and the punishment of all,
all those involved," he said at an international meeting on
fighting corruption.
"The country no longer tolerates the shameless corruption of
some bad public officials and bad businessmen," Janot said. "The
response to those that assaulted Petrobras will be firm."
He said Petrobras, Brazil's largest company, must be
carefully scrutinized and its management team replaced
eventually.
