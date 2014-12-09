(New throughout, adds justice minister reaction, stock close)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Dec 9 Brazil's prosecutor-general
Rodrigo Janot on Tuesday called for the replacement of
state-controlled oil company Petrobras' top management and
punishment of everyone involved in a scheme to funnel kickbacks
from contracts to politicians.
Janot made his strongest comments so far on Brazil's latest
corruption scandal as federal prosecutors prepared to indict 11
executives at six of Brazil's largest civil construction firms
for a multibillion-dollar bribe and money-laundering scandal.
Two former Petrobras directors are among two dozen people
arrested in connection with an alleged scheme to skim money from
overpriced contracts into the coffers of President Dilma
Rousseff's Workers' Party and ruling coalition.
"Given the disastrous management of the company, Brazilian
society expects the most complete and profound investigation of
illegal acts, and the punishment of all, all those involved,"
Janot said at an international meeting on fighting corruption.
Janot said Petrobras, Brazil's largest state-controlled
company, must be carefully scrutinized and its operations made
more transparent. He said he expects "appropriate reforms,
including the eventual replacement of the company's management."
Federal police estimate that the alleged scheme skimmed more
than 10 billion reais from Petrobras contracts. Brazilian
authorities are seeking to recover millions of dollars they have
traced to Swiss bank accounts.
The Rousseff administration said there was no reason for
management at the company to quit. It said anyone at the company
found guilty of corruption would be fired and put on trial.
"There is absolutely no evidence or suspicion of
involvement" by Chief Executive Officer Maria das Graças Foster
and her vice presidents, Justice Minister Jose Eduardo Cardozo
told reporters.
Janot said Brazilian prosecutors will travel to the United
States in January to cooperate with investigations by the
Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice
into whether the corruption scheme hurt the interests if U.S.
investors in Petrobras shares listed in New York.
Petrobras, formally known as Petróleo Brasileiro SA
, faces a class-action lawsuit filed on Monday in a
U.S. federal court in New York over the alleged bribery and
kickback scheme and contract fixing that lawyers say inflated
the value of the company's assets.
Petrobras shares extended nine-year lows in midday trading
on the Sao Paulo stock market. The company's preferred shares,
its most-traded stock, fell 4.7 percent to 10.96 reais, but
later recovered to close at 11.36 reais.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal
and David Gregorio)