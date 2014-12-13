By Jeb Blount
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 12 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said it delayed the
release of its third-quarter financial results for a second time
on Friday as a result of new developments in a widening
corruption probe.
Prosecutors on Thursday indicted executives of some of the
country's largest engineering firms for allegedly skimming
billions of dollars off overpriced contracts with the oil giant
in a kickback and bribery scheme.
Petrobras had set Friday as a deadline for the release, but
it said in a statement it has until Jan. 15, 2015, to present
the unaudited results without breaking covenants. If broken, the
covenants could put some of the company's debt into technical
default, forcing early repayment.
Petrobras first delayed the release of its third-quarter
earnings last month because of the expanding investigation into
bribery and money laundering. As new allegations surfaced,
Petrobras' auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, declined to certify
the company's accounts.
The corruption accusations have rattled the company, which
was among the world's 10 largest by market value only six years
ago and has seen its stock-market value shrink to about $50
billion from nearly $300 billion.
Petrobras did, however, release limited financial data that
it said will not be hit by asset-price adjustments related to
the investigation. It did not release profit or loss
information. The company may be forced to write off up to 21
billion reais because of the scandal, investment bank Morgan
Stanley said Nov. 19
Among the details it released was third-quarter unaudited
net sales of 88.4 billion reais ($33.4 billion), 14 percent more
than the 77.7 billion reais reported a year earlier.
The scandal is putting pressure on President Dilma Rousseff
to remove top management. While Rousseff chaired the Petrobras
board from 2003 to 2010 she has denied knowledge of the scheme.
Opposition leaders on Friday called for the replacement of
CEO Maria das Graças Foster after newspaper Valor Economico
reported that she had been warned about inflated costs at
refinery projects from a former executive and did not act.
The newspaper said Petrobras management not only failed to
stop the misuse of funds but transferred the executive, Venina
Velosa da Fonseca, to Singapore.
Petrobras said in a statement that Fonseca's complaints were
duly investigated. It said Fonseca was fired last month for
threatening to divulge alleged irregularities if she did not get
a management job.
($1 = 2.65 Brazilian reais)
(Writing by Jeb Blount and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Ken
Wills)