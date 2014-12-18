(Adds background on other indictments, political context)
By Maria Carolina Marcello
BRASILIA Dec 18 A congressional committee
investigating a mushrooming corruption scandal at Brazil's
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
recommended on Thursday that prosecutors bring charges against
52 people for alleged money laundering and racketeering.
The committee made its non-binding recommendation in a
report approved in a 19-12 vote. It now goes before the two
houses of Congress for debate and a final vote.
The call for indictments was included at the last moment and
comes after federal prosecutors charged 39 people over the past
week in an estimated $3.76 billion (10-billion-real) bribery
scheme dogging the government of President Dilma Rousseff.
Those charged, many of whom appear on the list of people
targeted by the congressional panel, include two former
Petrobras division heads and more than 20 executives of Brazil's
biggest construction and engineering companies.
State-level prosecutors in Rio de Janeiro are seeking
further indictments, including that of former Petrobras Chief
Executive Officer Jose Sergio Gabrielli.
Rousseff's government fought to limit the scope of the
congressional investigation. Using its majority on the committee
it worked to prevent testimony from political allies and the
president. Rousseff was chairwoman of Petrobras from 2003 to
2010 when much of the alleged graft took place.
Rousseff has said she did nothing wrong and has promised to
fully investigate the alleged corruption at Petrobras.
The committee first probed alleged bribes and overpayments
related to Petrobras' $1.2 billion purchase of a refinery in
Pasadena, Texas in 2006. Its scope broadened as police and
prosecutors produced new evidence of wrongdoing at other
Petrobras projects, including the nearly $20 billion Abreu e
Lima plant in Brazil, one of the most-expensive refineries ever
built.
According to prosecutors, Petrobras officials conspired with
construction and engineering firms to inflate the value of
contracts and then kicked-back a percentage of the profits to
Petrobras executives and politicians as bribes and campaign
contributions.
The congressional report does not recommend the filing of
charges against any politicians. But a leading witness cited in
the report, former Petrobras refining chief Paulo Roberto Costa,
has testified that the scheme involved dozens of members of
Congress.
The congressional report does not call for charges to be
filed against any current Petrobras executives.
$1 = 2.6584 Brazilian reais)
(Writing by Jeb Blount and Anthony Boadle; Editing by W Simon
and Tom Brown)