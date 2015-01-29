(Adds additional Petrobras comment from presentations about
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 29 Brazilian state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday it plans to sell
assets, cut investments and probably delay dividend payments to
face a credit crunch resulting from a massive corruption
scandal.
Petrobras' new investment plan for 2015-2019 will be "more
selective" and will remain focused on controlling debt levels,
Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster told investors and
reporters during a presentation of the company's third-quarter
earnings.
Petrobras published its quarterly unaudited results on
Wednesday after an nearly three-month delay, further
disappointing investors as the numbers did not include
writedowns for the financial impact of the multibillion-dollar
corruption scandal.
Fourth quarter audited financial statements, due by the end
of April under bond covenants, or contractual obligations to
bond-holders, could be delayed until June or later, Chief
Financial Officer Almir Barbassa told reporters.
Such a delay would require negotiations with creditors, he
added. Without such negotiations lenders could declare Petrobras
in default, a move that could force the early payment on as much
as $54 billion of bonds.
Petrobras' preferred shares, the company's
most-traded class of stock dropped 3.1 percent in Sao Paulo on
Thursday to 8.75 reais and extending its losses since
yesterday's third-quarter release to 14 percent.
Common shares fell 1.9 percent to 8.47 reais.
Petrobras, the world's most indebted and least profitable
major oil company, has been unable to raise cash in
international capital markets as it struggles to publish
financial statements that fully reflect corruption-related
writedowns.
Meanwhile, the company plans to raise $3 billion from asset
sales in 2015 while reducing its exploration plans to the
"minimum necessary" this year, Foster said.
