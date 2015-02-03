(Updates with Folha report after meeting, paragraph 3)
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 3 Petrobras shares jumped
more than 15 percent on Tuesday, their biggest one-day jump in
16 years, after a local newspaper reported that Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff has decided to replace the chief
executive officer of the embattled state-run oil company.
The presidential press office denied the report in Folha de
S.Paulo, but confirmed that the president and the company's CEO,
Maria das Graças Foster, met at the presidential palace in
Brasilia late on Tuesday. They declined to say what was on the
agenda.
After the meeting, Folha reported that Rousseff and Foster
had agreed that the most senior Petrobras executives would step
down at the end of the month. The paper did not say how it
obtained the information.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally
known, declined to comment.
Investors are betting new leadership will help restore
credibility to the scandal-tainted firm and ramp up production
and boost profits, traders said.
Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class
jumped 15.5 percent in Sao Paulo to close at 10 reais, a
five-day high. Tuesday's gain was the largest one-day jump since
Jan. 15, 1999.
Pressure has been mounting on Rousseff to clean up
Petrobras, whose reputation suffered with the arrest and
testimony of three former senior executives and three dozen
others, including executives of major suppliers.
Police say they have uncovered a price-fixing, bribery and
political kickback scheme that allegedly benefited Rousseff's
ruling Workers' Party as well as others. The illegal activity,
authorities allege, diverted at least $3.7 billion and perhaps
more than $28 billion from Petrobras coffers.
Petrobras said last week that the corruption was one of
several factors that helped wipe out a net 61.4 billion reais
($22.7 billion) from the value of its assets, such as refineries
and oil platforms, but refused to take a charge against
earnings.
Re-elected in October, Rousseff has stood firmly behind
Foster, a long-time associate. A Petrobras employee since the
1970s, Foster moved up company ranks rapidly during Rousseff's
2003-2010 stint as chairwoman of Petrobras' board of directors.
Foster, who has publicly acknowledged that she had
previously offered to resign, has said she did nothing wrong.
A separate report in Folha said Finance Minister Joaquim
Levy has been sounding out potential replacements for Foster.
Police plan to question a Petrobras employee on Tuesday who said
she warned Foster of the corruption but was ignored, the G1 news
service reported.
Rousseff's predecessor, former Brazilian President Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva, also plans to pressure Rousseff to drop
Foster, according to Folha's print edition.
