By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 4 The chief executive and
other senior management at Brazil's Petrobras
resigned on Wednesday amid a festering corruption scandal,
setting off a scramble to find replacements capable of restoring
investor confidence in the state-run oil company.
The company's board of directors will meet on Friday to
elect a new management team to replace Chief Executive Officer
Maria das Graças Foster and five other senior executives,
Petrobras said in a securities filing.
Most replacements will likely come from within Petrobras,
but getting the scandal-hit company back on track - and get its
accounts certified by auditors - could require an experienced
CEO, possibly from outside the oil business, an executive with
direct contact with Foster told Reuters. The executive spoke on
condition of anonymity.
Petrobras shares jumped as much as 7.8 percent in early
trading in Sao Paulo on the news before paring gains to close
just 0.2 percent higher. The stock rose more than 15 percent on
Tuesday - its biggest one-day gain in 16 years - helped by
reports that President Dilma Rousseff had decided to replace
Foster by the end of February.
The timing of the resignations came as a surprise to the
Rousseff administration, which was hoping for more time to find
potential replacements, a government source told Reuters on
condition of anonymity.
The pressure on Foster to step aside had been mounting since
Petrobras released unaudited quarterly results two weeks ago
that did not include any corruption-related writedowns. On
Tuesday night, protesters banged pots and pans outside Foster's
home in Rio de Janeiro when she returned from a meeting with
Rousseff in Brasilia.
Before Wednesday's resignations, Rousseff had asked Finance
Minister Joaquim Levy, a University of Chicago-trained economist
and former banking executive, to help sound out potential
candidates for a new Petrobras leadership team, another
government source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The names rumored to be under consideration for CEO include
former banker and central bank governor Henrique Meirelles; the
former chief executive of iron-ore miner Vale, Roger
Agnelli; current Vale CEO Murilo Ferreira, former Petrobras and
OGX executive Rodolfo Landim, and the former CEO of
petrochemical company Braskem, José Carlos Grubisich.
Given the daunting task of turning around Petrobras and
Rousseff's reputation as a micromanager of the company's
affairs, it remains unclear if the government will find any
takers for the job quickly.
Also resigning on Wednesday were Chief Financial Officer
Almir Barbassa and the heads of the gas and energy, exploration,
refining and engineering divisions. Recently appointed corporate
governance manager João Elek and corporate affairs chief Jose
Dutra did not resign, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
Investors have been betting that a more market-friendly
leadership team at Petrobras will help the firm regain
credibility and ramp up production and boost profit.
"Graça (Foster) was not the biggest problem at the company,
but it's a message," said João Pedro Brugger, an equities
analyst at Leme Investimentos in Florianópolis, Brazil. "The
company is trying to tell the market that its management will
become more professional."
DOUBTS REMAIN
The Petrobras scandal has snowballed into a major headache
for Rousseff, who served as chairwoman of the company's board
between 2003 and 2010. During that time, Foster rapidly climbed
the company ladder, eventually becoming CEO in 2012, just over a
year after Rousseff became president.
Police say they uncovered a price-fixing, bribery and
political kickback scheme that benefited Rousseff's Workers'
Party and other parties from the ruling coalition. Three former
Petrobras directors and three dozen others, including executives
from major engineering firms, have been arrested.
Both Rousseff and Foster have denied any knowledge of the
scam, and neither has been charged with any wrongdoing.
Rousseff's political opponents, who saw Foster as the
president's last line of defense, have sped up efforts to launch
congressional investigations into the kickback scheme, seeking
to hold her government responsible for allowing the corruption.
The scandal will move closer to Rousseff later this month
when prosecutors plan to name politicians from her party and
coalition allies who allegedly received kickbacks from
overpriced Petrobras contracts as campaign contributions.
The illegal activity, authorities allege, diverted at least
$3.7 billion and perhaps more than $28 billion from Petrobras
coffers.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, said
last week that the corruption was one of several factors that
helped wipe out a net 61.4 billion reais ($22.7 billion) from
the value of its assets, such as refineries and oil platforms.
Still, it refused to take a charge against earnings.
Petrobras, whose ADR is ofen one of the most
actively traded shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is the
world's most indebted major oil company, with a total debt of
332 billion reais ($121.6 billion).
For the shares to continue rising, Petrobras will have to do
much more than just appoint new senior management, said Leonardo
Alves, analyst with Votorantim Corretora in São Paulo.
"We believe replacing Foster will not solve the company's
problems," Alves wrote in a note to clients. "There are still
too many risks regarding the corruption scandal, and we are not
fully convinced that the new chief executive will necessarily be
an improvement."
"We remain skeptical on Petrobras shares," he added.
($1 = 2.73 Brazilian reais)
