By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 9 State-run Petroleo
Brasileiro SA will appoint fewer politicians to its
board and bring in more professional members who are respected
by investors instead, the oil company's newest director told
Reuters on Monday.
Luiz Navarro, 49, a senior consultant with law firm Veirano
Advogados in Brasilia, said the federal government has made no
demands on how he vote. While non-government investors own most
outstanding shares of Petrobras, as the company is known, the
government owns a majority of voting stock.
Navarro said he feels free to fight corruption and clean up
a contracting process that has helped slash 60 percent off the
company's share price in six months, landing Petrobras in its
worst-ever crisis.
Named Feb 27, Navarro begins his term later this month. He
said he has no political-party affiliation.
"The board of directors will have people from the private
sector with a reputation in the market," Navarro said in a
telephone interview. "It won't be so dominated by people from
the government as it is today."
This change is needed, he said to revive Petrobras'
reputation and prevent a price-fixing, bribery and political
kick-back scandal from slowing oil, energy and other
infrastructure investments.
And while he says Petrobras has implemented many
anti-corruption policies in recent years, those policies were
not enough.
"You can't just set up a complaint system, you have to
effectively investigate the complaints," he said, referring to
concerns raised by potential whistleblowers among employees.
Navarro said he would also review complaints by independent
board members representing minority, non-government investors.
Two of the three non-government board members have said
Petrobras gives them too little information and too little time
to study what is disclosed to them. This makes it impossible to
evaluate nearly $45 billion a year in investments, they said.
Navarro, when he was a lawyer for Brazil's Federal
Controller's office (CGU), helped write the country's 2013
anti-corruption law. He believes a CGU dispute with federal
prosecutors over the CGU's right to offer "leniency accords" to
construction and engineering firms implicated in the scandal can
be resolved.
He said it should not be hard to balance harsh "economic
punishment" against finding a way for those firms to stave off
bankruptcy by re-qualifying for Petrobras contracts.
"The penalties under the (leniency) accords don't have to be
weak, they could contemplate changing ownership," he said.
"These companies could be sold to foreign companies."
Individuals remain subject to criminal charges, he said,
adding that he hopes prosecutors and the CGU cooperate to
approve the accords.
Navarro declined to say if Brazil's oil legislation should
be changed to open up investment in a new, offshore oil province
known as the subsalt. Many say rules that require Petrobras to
take at least 30 percent in future subsalt developments and run
all such operations will saddle the company, already the world's
most-indebted major oil firm, with even bigger debts.
"Every moment is different, but right now Petrobras needs to
focus on generating cash," he said.
The subsalt is a region near Rio de Janeiro with large
deposits of high-quality oil trapped far beneath the seabed by a
layer of salt.
