By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 Brazil's state-run
Petroleo Brasileiro SA is slowing down a planned sale
of assets and turning its attention to cost cutting to trim its
massive debt, a senior company source told Reuters on Monday.
The change in strategy by Petrobras, as the company is
known, means that the plan to sell up to 25 percent of
distribution unit BR Distribuidora SA is now on hold, said the
source, who is directly involved in company planning.
The realization that the company will be unable to meet its
goal of selling $15.1 billion of assets by the end of 2016 is
the latest sign that the company's $130 billion five-year
investment plan, announced less than three months ago, is
already obsolete, the source said.
"In this environment, the investment doesn't have a leg to
stand on," said the source, who requested anonymity because
changes to company plans are still under discussion and are not
yet formal company policy.
Representatives for Petrobras did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
The investment plan announced in June cut planned spending
by about 40 percent. At the time it was heralded by company
officials as the tough dose of realism needed to cut the
company's debt, which at upwards of $130 billion is the largest
of any oil company.
It was also seen as the first step by company officials to
regain investor confidence in the wake of a bid-rigging, bribery
and political kick-back scandal.
But despite the June cutbacks, Petrobras still struggles to
meet its targets.
As oil prices have continued to languish and
the real weakens further, many of the price and asset-sale
assumptions of the plan are already out of date, a situation
likely to result in more cuts, Reuters reported on Thursday.
Nor does anyone seem excited to buy what Petrobras has to
offer.
"In this environment, we will only sell if the asset that
has not been affected by this economic situation and
volatility," the source said. "The majority of the assets on
sale have this volatility. We will have to slow things down or
hold on for a better moment."
Cost cutting, though, may be difficult. In the last three
quarters Petrobras' costs for things like materials, services,
transport and rents actually rose, according to a report in the
Folha de S. Paulo newspaper.
"In a situation like this you have to manage costs," the
source said. "We have all costs in our sights, including
personnel."
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Jeb Blount;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)