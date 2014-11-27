(Adds details on corruption investigations)
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 27 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has a list of workers
who could be punished for irregularities at an oil refinery in
Pasadena, Texas, board member Sergio Quintella said on Thursday.
The company, known as Petrobras, plans to present the
results of its latest internal corruption probe at its Dec. 12
board meeting, including reports on its Abreu e Lima refinery in
the northeast, he said.
Widespread allegations of graft at the $70 billion company
have become the biggest crisis facing President Dilma Rousseff,
who was chairwoman of the its board from 2003 to 2010.
In March, Petrobras opened an investigation into its 2006
purchase of the Pasadena refinery amid questions about whether
it overpaid for the facility. Brazil's top public prosecutor
cleared board members of wrongdoing.
Petrobras launched another internal probe this month after
police arrested two former executives accused of funneling
kickbacks to political parties. As a result, the company has
already fired one employee, identified 15 others involved in
corruption and delayed publishing its third-quarter earnings.
