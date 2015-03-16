BRASILIA, March 16 Brazilian police arrested a
former Petroleo Brasileiro SA executive on Monday, in
a broad kickback and money laundering investigation that has
rattled some of the nation's biggest companies and political
parties.
Former services director Renato Duque, who had already been
detained for three weeks late last year as part of the so-called
"Operation Car Wash", was arrested by Brazilian federal police
at his house in Rio de Janeiro, TV Globo said.
Brazil's federal police said in a Twitter message they were
serving a 10th round of search and arrest warrants in the
bribery investigation but gave no details of who was arrested.
The scandal's fallout has put political pressure on
President Dilma Rousseff. On Sunday, it helped fuel massive
street protests across Brazil against her administration.
It has also battered shares of Petrobras, as the company is
commonly known.
Prosecutors say engineering and construction firms paid
bribes to win Petrobras contracts, funneling a cut of the
overcharged projects to executives, vendors and political
parties, including Brazil's ruling Workers' Party.
Another former Petrobras executive jailed in the case, the
ex-head of refining and supply Paulo Roberto Costa, struck a
plea bargain deal last year, providing information that has led
to the investigation of dozens of executives and politicians.
The corruption probe has so far led to 40 indictments on
racketeering, bribery and money laundering charges. Those
indicted include two former Petrobras senior managers and 23
executives from six of Brazil's leading construction and
engineering firms.
Prosecutors have asked the Supreme Court to investigate 34
sitting politicians, including the speakers of both houses of
Congress, for allegedly receiving bribe money.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Anthony Boadle and W
Simon)