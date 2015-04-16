(Adds comment, details, context)

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 16 Petrobras' projected investments over the coming five years will be about 20 percent lower than the previous five-year plan from the Brazilian state-run oil company, a person with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday, as a corruption investigation and falling crude prices force it to cut back.

The 2015-2019 business plan, which will be announced next month, will cut capital spending sharply from the $221 billion figure set out in the 2014-2018 program announced in February 2014, the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"There may be a reduction of around 20 percent," the source said. "It's still a robust investment plan, but it's realistic about cash flow and what the company can do, given that its suppliers are under investigation."

Brazil's comptroller general is probing more than two dozen major engineering firms for suspected overpricing of contracts in a multibillion-dollar scheme funneling bribes to Petrobras executives and politicians.

The case may exclude the companies from new contracts with Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the oil company is formally known, and lead to fines and other penalties.

Petrobras, market regulators and PricewaterhouseCoopers Plc are making progress on a plan to publish audited 2014 results on April 22, the source said.

A press representative for Petrobras declined to comment on the matter. The press office for PricewaterhouseCoopers did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)