* Cut could result in $177 bln plan for 2015-19

* Petrobras has not held talks on Braskem stake sale -source

* Petrobras 2015-19 business plan expected next month -source (Adds background on Petrobras' financial troubles and details of corruption scandal, source's comments, details on Braskem stake)

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 16 Brazil's state-run oil company, Petrobras, plans to slash projected investment over five years by 20 percent compared with its previous five-year plan, a person with direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Thursday.

The cutbacks come as a corruption probe and falling crude prices force cutbacks at Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known.

A 20 percent cut would reduce planned spending under the company's 2015-2019 business plan by about $44 billion, to nearly $177 billion. Petrobras projected $221 billion of investment in its 2014-2018 program. The new plan is expected to be announced next month, said the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

"There may be a reduction of around 20 percent," the person said. "It's still a robust investment plan, but it's realistic about cash flow and what the company can do given that its suppliers are under investigation."

After a decade of missed production targets and rising spending Petrobras has struggled to generate enough cash to pay for one of the world's largest and most ambitious output-expansion efforts. Despite massive new offshore resources, Petrobras is the world's most-indebted and least-profitable major oil company.

Just as the company was further squeezed by a plunge of nearly 50 percent in oil prices last year, police and prosecutors uncovered evidence of widespread contract fixing, bribery and political kickbacks that linked company executives, construction companies and politicians in a web of corruption.

The scandal prevented publication of financial results, put the company at risk of default on more than $50 billion in bonds and cut off nearly all sources of new funding. As a result, Petrobras earlier this year said it might have to cut an expected $44 billion of spending in 2015 by as much as one-third and announced plans to sell up to $13.7 billion of assets.

Petrobras, market regulators and auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers Plc are making progress on a plan to publish audited results for 2014 on April 22, the source said.

While the company is actively seeking to cut spending and sell assets, it has not discussed the sale of its minority stake in troubled Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA .

Petrobras shares rose earlier this week on reports the oil company was planning to sell Braskem shares.

A Petrobras representative declined to comment on the source's comments. PricewaterhouseCoopers did not respond to a request for comment. (Writing by Jeb Blount and Brad Haynes; editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Matthew Lewis)