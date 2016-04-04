SAO PAULO, April 4 Management at Brazil's
state-run oil firm Petrobras is not discussing an imminent fuel
price cut, two company executives said on Monday, as shares of
the firm fell nearly 7 percent on reports of a planned decrease.
The sources, who declined to be named, said such measures
are always under analysis but denied a decision was imminent.
O Globo newspaper on Sunday said a fuel price cut could be
announced as early as Monday reversing hikes last year meant to
help the company make up for years of artificially low prices.
Domestic fuel sales account for 30 percent to 40 percent of
Petrobras' revenue stream.
It is a common practice in Brazil for officials to leak
sensitive decisions to media as a way to test public opinion
without having to take full ownership of a policy change. Such
rumors are then often denied by officials.
The talk of a price cut come as President Dilma Rousseff
fights for her political survival. Congress is weighing whether
to impeach her amid the country's worst recession in decades.
Aside from the sharp drop in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, as Petrobras is formally known, sugar futures
prices fell nearly 4 percent on the news. Sugar and
ethanol company Cosan SA Industria e Comercio plunged
almost 9 percent in Sao Paulo trading.
A drop in gasoline prices domestically in Brazil would make
cane-based ethanol sales less competitive and push mills to seek
greater profits by boosting sugar production in the current
harvest season, which is expected to be a record.
"There is no justification for a reduction in gasoline
prices at this moment," said Plinio Nastari, the president of
the sugar and ethanol industry consultant Datagro. "It would be
a populist measure."
Nastari said local gasoline prices on April 1 were at a 5
percent discount to imported gasoline, which he said has caused
more than $28 billion in losses for Petrobras since 2011.
"The price of gasoline practiced in Brazil is still
subsidized at a cost to Petrobras," he said.
Analysts at local investment bank BTG Pactual SA said
Petrobras management and the government had, until recently,
shown signs that the company needed to generate a "bulky price
premium" to shore up its balance sheet.
"Well, based on the gossip column (O Globo), political
instability seems to be shifting priorities," BTG Pactual's
Thiago Duarte and Jose Luis Rizzardo said in a research paper.
(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Writing by Reese Ewing;
Editing by Alan Crosby)