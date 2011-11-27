(Refiling to adjust headline with no changes to text)
BRASILIA Nov 27 Brazil's state-controlled oil
company Petrobras (PETR4.SA)(PBR.N) spilled almost double the
amount of oil and derivatives in 2010 as was released off the
Brazilian coast by Chevron (CVX.N) earlier this month, a
Brazilian newspaper said on Sunday.
In 2010, Petrobras acknowledged 57 leaks totaling 4,201
barrels of oil and derivatives -- a volume increase of 165
percent from 2009, and nearly double the 2,400 barrels spilled
at Chevron's Frade project 99 miles (160 km) off Brazil's
shore, O Globo newspaper said, citing Petrobras' sustainability
reports.
Petrobras, which owns 30 percent of the Frade project,
failed to comply with its self-imposed "maximum admissible
limit" of 3,895 barrels spilled in 2010, calling into question
whether oil companies in Brazil are investing enough in
environmental safety measures, the newspaper said.
Petrobras spent 1.75 billion reais ($925.9 million) on
environmental expenses associated with exploration and
production in 2010, an 11 percent increase from the previous
year, but spending on pollution control systems and equipment
fell 12.76 percent to 172.3 million reais ($91.2 million), the
paper said.
($1=1.89 reais)
