* Petrobras to pay $106.6 mln premium for coverage
* Policy represents 5 pct savings over previous plan
* Itau, Willis coverage is for Brazilian operations
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 1 Brazil's state-led oil
company Petrobras purchased a $128.8 billion,
18-month insurance policy for its domestic operations, the
company said in a statement Friday.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company bought the insurance from
Itau Seguros, an insurance unit of Brazil's Itau Unibanco
Holding SA, and Willis Corretora de Resseguros Ltda,
a Brazilian reinsurance unit of Britain's Willis Group Holdings
PLC.
The policy will cost Petrobras $106.6 million, 5 percent
less than its previous policy, the company said.
The policy provides $125 billion of coverage for general
Brazilian operational risks; $2 billion for Brazilian oil
exploration risks; $250 million for general civil liability in
Brazil; $235 million to insure the transportation of oil,
natural gas, and petroleum derivatives; and $1 billion to insure
its aviation fuels unit against damage to third parties at
airports.