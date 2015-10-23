RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 23 A final report approved
by a Brazilian congressional panel investigating corruption at
state-run oil company Petrobras has blamed suppliers and rogue
employees for the graft, rather than politicians or the company.
The committee's final report did not criticize any
politicians, including those closely associated with Petrobras,
such as President Dilma Rousseff, who was chairwoman of the
company's board when much of the corruption happened.
It also spared Eduardo Cunha, the speaker of the lower house
who is under investigation by police and prosecutors for alleged
corruption.
Rousseff, who is facing a possible impeachment battle, has
not been charged or accused by police or prosecutors of any
criminal wrongdoing.
The report, which followed eight months of investigation and
was approved by a vote of 17 to 9 with one abstention, also
denied "institutional corruption" existed at Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, as the company is formally known.
Five amendments attempting to alter the text were rejected.
The report has been criticized for failing to censure any
politicians or two previous Petrobras chief executives.
Approval of the report comes the week after Brazil's
government said Swiss authorities froze $2.4 million in accounts
held by Cunha.
Federal prosecutors are investigating Cunha over allegations
made during plea bargains that he received a $5 million bribe as
part of the Petrobras corruption scheme.
Cunha, who is a member of Brazil's Democratic Movement
Party, part of the ruling Workers' Party-led coalition,
previously told the committee he had no Swiss bank accounts.
The committee's official rapporteur, Luiz Sergio Nóbrega de
Oliveira, a member of the Workers' Party, said his panel
received no proof Cunha had bank accounts abroad.
The final report criticizes police and prosecutors handling
of the Lava Jato or "Car Wash" probe into contract fixing,
bribery and political kickbacks at Petrobras.
The report also criticizes the use of "an excess" of
plea-bargains in exchange for reduced sentences to win
confessions from key players in the case. The report says there
was no proof that money was diverted from Petrobras projects to
politicians.
Brazil's plea-bargain law requires that cooperating
witnesses provide evidence as well as testimony in order to
receive reduced sentences.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Paul Simao)