SAO PAULO Jan 7 Brazilian state-run oil company
Petrobras will present a five-year investment plan in
coming weeks that is even leaner than the $19 billion announced
in October, newspaper Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday.
The plan will likely be presented in February, the newspaper
said, citing anonymous sources.
In addition to cutting investment in areas such as onshore
and shallow water areas, Petrobras may have to add more assets
to its list of 26 currently for sale, it said.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, is
the world's most indebted oil company.
It is trying to recover from a corruption scandal which
prompted a $2.1 billion write-off last year as well as from the
impact of low oil prices.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Jason Neely)