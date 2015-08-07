SAO PAULO Aug 7 The board of Petróleo
Brasileiro SA has approved a plan to request
regulatory permission to list the state-controlled oil
producer's fuel distrbution unit on the São Paulo Stock
Exchange.
In a securities filing distributed early on Friday, the
company known as Petrobras said the execution of an initial
public offering of the BR Distribuidora unit hinged on global
and domestic market conditions. Petrobras will pursue all the
necessary authorizations from securities industry watchdog CVM
as well as other regulatory agencies.
Sources told Reuters last month that Petrobras hired the
investment-banking units of Citigroup Inc, Banco Bradesco
SA, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco do
Brasil SA and Grupo BTG Pactual SA to
handle the IPO of BR Distribuidora.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Raybould)