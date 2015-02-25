SAO PAULO/NEW YORK Feb 25 Petróleo Brasileiro
SA has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to manage $3 billion
in planned asset sales for this year, as fallout from a
corruption scandal shuts access to financing for Brazil's
state-controlled oil producer, two sources with direct knowledge
of the situation said on Wednesday.
JPMorgan will be tasked with luring the biggest
number of bidders possible for the assets and then structuring
their sale, said a first source, who asked for anonymity since
the process is private. According to a second source, meetings
are being scheduled in the coming weeks to further look at deal
opportunities.
Both Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, and
JPMorgan declined to comment.
