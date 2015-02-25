(Adds Moody's downgrade, background)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Mike Stone
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK Feb 25 Petróleo Brasileiro
SA has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to handle $3 billion
in planned asset sales this year, as fallout from a corruption
scandal has shut access to financing for Brazil's
state-controlled oil producer, two sources with direct knowledge
of the situation said on Wednesday.
JPMorgan will be tasked with luring the largest
number of bidders possible for the assets and then structuring
their sale, said a first source, who asked for anonymity since
the process is private. Properties and drilling licenses are
among assets that could be put on the block, the source added.
According to a second source, meetings are being scheduled
in the coming weeks to further look at deal opportunities. Both
Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, and JPMorgan
declined to comment.
Asset sales have become imperative for Petrobras now that
Moody's Investors Service has stripped the company of its
investment-grade rating and has warned that further cuts are
possible. Worries over a looming cash crunch and the scandal
were behind the downgrade, Moody's said late on Tuesday.
In what is being called Brazil's worst corruption scandal in
history, prosecutors have alleged that allies of President Dilma
Rousseff used Petrobras to skim billions of reais through
overpriced contracts in political campaign kickbacks for over a
decade.
The scandal has cut Petrobras' access to bond markets after
independent auditors, concerned over the need for potential
asset impairments, refused to sign off on the company's
quarterly earnings reports.
Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine, who took office a
month ago, has made investment cuts and asset divestitures the
cornerstone of his plan to restore confidence in the
scandal-battered company. A reduction in the company's
five-year, $221 billion capital spending plan is also widely
expected.
Moody's was the first of the three major rating firms to put
Petrobras ratings on so-called junk status. Fitch Ratings and
Standard and Poor's currently rate Petrobras at the lowest
investment-grade ranking.
Last week, JPMorgan Securities analysts predicted that
Moody's would be first to announce a Petrobras downgrade.
Moody's Petrobras ratings cut was the largest corporate
downgrade in terms of the amount of debt impacted in 10 years.
According to the first source, potential bidders could
include Middle East investors, mainly sovereign wealth funds
familiar with oil and gas projects.
Petrobras sold $10.7 billion worth of assets between October
2012 and December 2013, as part of a plan to exit non-core
assets to fund its investment program.
