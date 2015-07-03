By Caroline Stauffer
SAO PAULO, July 3 The judge presiding over
Brazil's largest-ever corruption investigation defended his
impartiality on Friday, in a case centered on state-run oil firm
Petrobras that has swept up some of the country's
most powerful executives.
In response to criticism that he is close to the prosecution
and has approved too many arrests, Federal Judge Sergio Moro
said in a rare public appearance he has "acted carefully" and
said investigators, not himself, are the case's true architects.
"As a judge, I act in an extremely reactive manner," Moro
told a packed university auditorium.
Despite his efforts to avoid what he called a "the cult of
celebrity," Moro, an expert in white collar crime, has become
the face of a case that aims to change Brazil by ending what
prosecutors describe as a "culture of corruption" marked by
widespread impunity.
Executives from the nation's largest engineering firms are
accused of price-fixing contracts and overcharging Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, as the oil major is formally known, in order to
enrich themselves and bribe politicians, mostly those affiliated
with President Dilma Rousseff's Workers' Party.
In 16 months, Moro has acted swiftly to accept cases against
more than 100 suspects. Most recently, he approved the arrest of
Marcelo Odebrecht, CEO of Latin America's largest engineering
group, and on Thursday of Jorge Zelada, a former head of
Petrobras' international division. Lawyers for both men called
the arrests unnecessary and illegal.
The Supreme Court earlier this year overruled Moro on
several preventive detention orders, releasing 10 executives
into house arrest.
Asked if he had ever been threatened, Moro paused briefly
before responding "I would say not concretely." The judge
declined to elaborate on security measures and did not respond
to specific questions about the investigation.
He said the local media's role in covering the probe had
mostly been favorable and defended keeping court proceedings as
open as possible. As a student, he said he considered becoming a
journalist before settling on law.
Moro also addressed the economic impact of an investigation
that has blocked companies from doing business with Petrobras,
pushing some into bankruptcy and shedding tens of thousands of
jobs.
He said investigators were not responsible for the economic
consequences of their cases and asked the audience to consider
the status quo alternative: overpriced, graft-ridden public
contracts and infrastructure projects often left unfinished.
"In the medium term I think there is an advantage from an
economic point of view," Moro said.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Edited by Mary Milliken and
David Gregorio)