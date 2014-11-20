By Caroline Stauffer
| CURITIBA, Brazil
CURITIBA, Brazil Nov 20 In a country where big
court cases often drag on for a decade or more and abruptly fall
apart on technicalities, the man leading a bribery probe at
Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras is described by allies and
even rivals as perfectly suited to the task.
Meticulous, formal and reserved, federal judge Sergio Moro
has successfully presided over high-profile money laundering
cases for 11 years, and wrote a book on the subject after
studying in the United States.
Moro, 42, is now pushing forward a case that has already
seen dozens of arrests of major construction and oil executives,
shaken Brazil's economy and become the biggest crisis to date
for leftist President Dilma Rousseff, who was chairwoman of
Petrobras' board from 2003 to 2010.
The probe will deepen further in coming months, prosecutors
working on the case told Reuters, and could ultimately involve
some of Brazil's banks, other companies, and politicians
including some in Rousseff's Workers' Party.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as it is formally known,
is accused of systematically overpaying for assets and
contracts.
Prosecutors say the excess money, which some reports have
estimated at about $8 billion, was diverted to political
parties. Petrobras has neither confirmed nor denied the
allegations but has started an internal investigation.
With the fortunes of a $68 billion company and powerful
politicians and executives potentially in the balance, dozens of
lawyers are waiting to pounce on Moro if he makes the slightest
mistake.
But Moro, a voracious reader who occasionally rides his
bicycle to work, has taken courses at Harvard Law School and
teaches a criminal law class on Fridays, hasn't given them much
to work with.
"He makes the lawyer's job difficult here," conceded Antonio
Figueiredo Basto, who represents one of the main defendants in
the case. He called Moro "correct, rigorous and tough" after a
deposition this week in Curitiba, the southeastern city where
the judge is based.
OPERATION CAR WASH
Under Brazil's complex legal system, judges often take a
more active role in advancing cases than in the United States
and other countries.
In the Petrobras scandal, federal police and prosecutors
from the public ministry, an independent judicial body, gather
evidence while Moro makes key decisions about whom to arrest and
how to guide witness testimony.
He has drawn some criticism, especially from Workers' Party
officials who complain that leaked details of witness testimony
during this year's presidential election campaign seemed timed
to damage Rousseff, who won re-election anyway. Moro has denied
making any improper leaks.
When asked by Reuters about the Petrobras probe, known here
as "Operation Car Wash," Moro showed trademark reserve in
replying by email that he "unfortunately" could not comment on a
case in his court. "I hope you understand," he added.
His previous investigations include one he oversaw from 2003
to 2007 that is still Brazil's biggest money laundering case. It
involved $28 billion in funds illicitly transferred abroad from
several Brazilian banks, including the now defunct Parana state
bank Banestado, and resulted in 97 convictions.
The experience led Moro "to be even more diligent, more
careful" so that his work holds up in higher courts, said
Anderson Furlan, a fellow judge who went to college with Moro
and has known him for years.
TACTICS
In the Petrobras case, Moro has won praise for two important
tactical decisions.
The first, somewhat rare in Brazil, was to approve immunity
or reduced sentences to witnesses who collaborate.
A promise of reduced sentences led Alberto Youssef, a
money-changer who allegedly shuttled funds around as part of the
Petrobras scheme, and former Petrobras senior executive Paulo
Roberto Costa to name other individuals and companies involved.
Their testimony has led to major breakthroughs, including
the arrest last week of another Petrobras executive, and the
leaders of some of Brazil's top construction firms.
Moro's second key tactical move was to go after
private-sector executives and money men first, accumulating
evidence before pursuing any politicians involved.
That's due to an unusual legal provision in Brazil, which
says that top politicians, including members of Congress, can
only be judged by the Supreme Court.
The risk is that, if and when politicians are formally named
in the probe, Moro could lose control of the case.
As a result, Moro has directed Youssef, Costa and other
witnesses not to name politicians for now in their depositions,
according to Furlan and court aides.
Nonetheless, prosecutors say they will pursue the money
trail in the case, no matter who is involved.
"This scheme is not restricted to Petrobras," said Carlos
Fernando dos Santos Lima, one of six main prosecutors from the
public ministry on the case, told Reuters.
He said prosecutors are in talks with some of Brazil's
largest banks about whether they were involved in any of the
money laundering. He declined to confirm who they were, and said
it was too early to know if they might face prosecution.
Lima also said public prosecutors have been in contact with
the U.S. Department of Justice for months and provided
information about Petrobras to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Those bodies have not yet confirmed their roles or that they
are investigating Petrobras.
In response to media reports that the Supreme Court has the
names of 70 politicians allegedly involved, Lima said "it's less
than that" but declined to elaborate.
Federal police expect the investigations in Curitiba to last
at least two years, one of Moro's assistants said.
The Supreme Court moved to release some of the prisoners in
May but Moro warned Costa could try to flee the country and they
are back in custody.
His supporters say Moro's investigation could not only clean
up Petrobras but also Brazil's reputation at home and abroad.
"We hope the money will be returned to public coffers for
all the honest Brazilians who pray for justice in a country
known around the world as the land of impunity," said Furlan,
the local judge.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Brian Winter and
Kieran Murray)