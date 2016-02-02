(Corrects name of lead plaintiff for one of the two class
actions to Universities Superannuation Scheme of Liverpool,
England from Germany's Union Asset Management Holdings AG,
paragraph 3)
By Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Feb 2 A U.S. judge ordered Petrobras
, the state-run Brazilian oil company, to face
class-action litigation by investors seeking to recoup billions
of dollars in losses stemming from a bribery and political
kickback scandal.
In a decision made public on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge
Jed Rakoff in Manhattan certified two classes of plaintiffs,
saying their claims are similar enough to be pursued as groups.
One class bought various Petrobras securities from January
2010 to July 2015 and will be led by Universities Superannuation
Scheme of Liverpool, England. The other bought debt securities
from offerings in 2013 and 2014, and will be led by North
Carolina's treasurer and the Employees' Retirement System of
Hawaii.
"Petrobras was a massive company with investors around the
globe," Rakoff wrote in a 49-page decision. "Notwithstanding
Petrobras's size and its numerous and far-flung investors, the
interests of the class members are aligned and the same alleged
misconduct underlies their claims."
Class certification can make it easier for investors to
recoup larger sums than if they sued individually, though it
does not guarantee they will be recover.
Petrobras, whose formal name is Petroleo Brasileiro SA, has
been accused of inflating the value of more than $98 billion of
its stock and bonds through years of corruption.
Its market value has plunged to below $20 billion from
nearly $300 billion fewer than eight years ago, Reuters data
show.
Rakoff appointed the law firm Pomerantz LLP to represent
both investor classes. It would share in any recoveries.
The case is In re: Petrobras Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-09662.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond in New York;
Editing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool)