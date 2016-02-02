(Adds details on scandal, other defendants, comment from
investors' lawyer)
By Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Feb 2 A U.S. judge ordered Petrobras
, the state-run Brazilian oil company, to face
class-action litigation by investors seeking to recoup billions
of dollars in losses stemming from a bribery and political
kickback scandal.
In a decision made public on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge
Jed Rakoff in Manhattan certified two classes of plaintiffs,
saying their claims are similar enough to be pursued as groups.
One class bought various Petrobras securities from January
2010 to July 2015 and will be led by Universities Superannuation
Scheme of Liverpool, England.
The other bought debt securities from offerings in 2013 and
2014, and will be led by North Carolina's treasurer and the
Employees' Retirement System of Hawaii.
"Petrobras was a massive company with investors around the
globe," Rakoff wrote in a 49-page decision. "Notwithstanding
Petrobras's size and its numerous and far-flung investors, the
interests of the class members are aligned and the same alleged
misconduct underlies their claims."
Class certification can make it easier for investors to
recoup larger sums than if they sued individually, though it
does not guarantee they will be recover.
Petrobras did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Other defendants include more than a dozen bank underwriters
and an affiliate of the auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers. A PwC
spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.
Petrobras, whose formal name is Petroleo Brasileiro SA, has
been accused of inflating the value of more than $98 billion of
its stock and bonds through years of corruption.
Last April, Petrobras took a $17 billion writedown to
account for overvalued assets.
Prosecutors have also said more than $2 billion of bribes
were paid over a decade, mainly to Petrobras executives from
construction and engineering companies.
The scandal has contributed to a plunge in Petrobras' market
value to below $20 billion from nearly $300 billion fewer than
eight years ago, Reuters data show.
Rakoff appointed the law firm Pomerantz LLP to represent
both investor classes. It would share in any recoveries.
Petrobras' fraud "has eviscerated billions of dollars in
shareholder value, as well as hobbled the political and economic
structure of Brazil," Jeremy Lieberman, a Pomerantz partner,
said in a statement. "Today's ruling represents a significant
milestone in Plaintiffs' efforts to recoup a significant portion
of the losses incurred."
The case is In re: Petrobras Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-09662.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond in New York;
Editing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool)