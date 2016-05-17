RIO DE JANEIRO May 17 Brazilian petroleum regulator ANP said on Tuesday that it extended state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's concessions to explore and produce oil from the Marlim and Voador offshore fields for 27 years, to 2052.

The extensions were made to help facilitate new investment in the fields that will require work to help maintain their declining output, the ANP said in a statement. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Leslie Adler)