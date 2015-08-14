SAO PAULO Aug 14 Brazilian engineering company
Camargo Correa is looking to negotiate a leniency
deal with the country's comptroller general, Folha de S. Paulo
reported on Friday, after securing a deal with federal
prosecutors and antitrust regulator CADE.
The comptroller, known as the CGU, said in an e-mailed
statement that six companies under investigation in a price
fixing and political kickback scandal focused on state-run oil
firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA were in talks but
declined to give names.
Camargo Correa representatives did not respond to request
for comment.
Folha said the company had approached the CGU last week and
formal talks should begin in coming days.
The CGU is investigating 29 of Brazil's top builders as part
of the multibillion-dollar scheme that funneled bribes to
executives and politicians.
The federal government is counting on leniency deals to
minimize economic fallout from the investigation. As the scandal
has deepened over the past year, key infrastructure projects
have been suspended or scrapped, some suppliers have sought
bankruptcy protection and job losses are mounting by the tens of
thousands.
Companies that sign such agreements can have potential fines
reduced by up to two thirds and continue bidding for contracts
with the government. Normally, fines for bribery in Brazil are
between 0.1 percent and 20 percent of a company's gross revenue.
Dutch oil platform leasing firm SBM Offshore NV
and Engevix Engenharia SA have also said they are negotiating
leniency deals with the CGU.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bernard Orr)