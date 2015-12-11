RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 11 Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, is not considering selling a 10 percent stake in its giant Libra offshore oil prospect at this time, the state-run oil company said on Friday.

Petrobras was responding to a report on Tuesday by Reuters that two industry sources had been told by the company that the Libra stake was on offer as part of a plan to cut debt by selling $15.1 billion of assets by the end of 2016.

Petrobras owns 40 percent of Libra and is the area's operator. France's Total SA owns 20 percent, Royal Dutch Shell Plc 20 percent, and China's CNOOC and China National Petroleum Co each own 10 percent. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Richard Chang)