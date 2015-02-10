BRASILIA Feb 10 Petroleo Brasileiro SA and its consortium partners have concluded drilling and testing of the first well in the Libra prospect, the largest offshore oil discovery in Brazil's history, the state-run company said on Tuesday in a securities filing.

Petrobras said the tests confirmed the existence of a 280-meter column of oil with an API gravity of 27 degrees in the well known as 3-RJS-731.

"The two tests, carried out in different areas, confirmed the excellent productivity and quality of the oil in those reservoirs," the filing said.,

Libra was the first Brazilian sub-salt area to be auctioned. The 35-year concession was bought in 2013 by a consortium led by Petrobras, with a 40 percent stake. Other members include France's Total SA and Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell Plc with 20 percent each, as well as China's National Petroleum Corp and CNOOC, with 10 percent each. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Christian Plumb)