BRASILIA Feb 10 Petroleo Brasileiro SA
and its consortium partners have concluded drilling
and testing of the first well in the Libra prospect, the largest
offshore oil discovery in Brazil's history, the state-run
company said on Tuesday in a securities filing.
Petrobras said the tests confirmed the existence of a
280-meter column of oil with an API gravity of 27 degrees in the
well known as 3-RJS-731.
"The two tests, carried out in different areas, confirmed
the excellent productivity and quality of the oil in those
reservoirs," the filing said.,
Libra was the first Brazilian sub-salt area to be auctioned.
The 35-year concession was bought in 2013 by a consortium led by
Petrobras, with a 40 percent stake. Other members include
France's Total SA and Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell
Plc with 20 percent each, as well as China's National
Petroleum Corp and CNOOC, with 10 percent
each.
