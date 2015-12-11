(Adds detail about Reuters Tuesday article, Petrobras asset
sales, Libra area)
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 11 Brazil's Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, is not considering
selling a 10 percent stake in its giant Libra offshore oil
prospect at this time, the state-run oil company said on Friday.
Petrobras was responding to a report on Tuesday by Reuters
that two industry sources had been told by the company that the
Libra stake was on offer. Petrobras is offering investors the
chance to buy oil fields, refineries and other properties in an
effort to cut debt by selling $15.1 billion of assets by the end
of 2016.
A sale of the stake could fetch up to $1.5 billion,
according to analysts at Macquarie, and may attract more
interest than some of the other areas the company has tried but
failed to sell in recent years.
Libra has an estimated 8 billion to 12 billion barrels of
recoverable oil and gas resources, making it one of the world's
largest undeveloped oil areas, or enough to provide all oil
needs in the United States for as much as 20 months at current
consumption levels.
So far, Petrobras has sold only about 3 percent of its asset
sale goal and Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine has told Brazil's
congress that the company will not be able to make payments on
its debt and maintain a $19 billion investment plan next year
without meeting asset-sale goals.
Petrobras' nearly $130 billion of debt is the largest of any
oil company and one of the largest of any industrial company in
the world.
Petrobras owns 40 percent of Libra and is the area's
operator. France's Total SA owns 20 percent, Royal
Dutch Shell Plc 20 percent, and China's CNOOC
and China National Petroleum Co each own 10 percent.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Richard Chang and James
Dalgleish)