By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
| RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 1
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 1 Brazil's state-led oil
company Petrobras said late Monday that it would raise the
wholesale price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by 15 percent
effective Tuesday, the first price adjustment for the essential
cooking gas in 13 years.
Earlier on Monday Reuters reported that Petrobras had
informed distributors of the gas-price increase, which is
effective for delivery at the refinery gate at 0:00 a.m. (0300
GMT) Tuesday.
The move is part of efforts by Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, as Petrobras is formally known, to reduce losses on
fuel sales, a Petrobras source said, requesting anonymity
because of a lack of authorization to speak to the press.
The increase also comes as Brazil's government struggles to
cut spending, hold down inflation and restart an economy
hamstrung by a plunge in world commodity prices and a corruption
scandal that has partly paralyzed its oil industry and major
construction firms.
"With retail prices uncontrolled, the market will have
freedom to fix them and the increase at the refinery will
increase pressure on the cost of LPG for consumers," Sindigas, a
national association of LPG distributors, said in a statement.
The gas, sold in standard and ubiquitous steel bottles
holding up to 13 kilograms of LPG, is essential for cooking and
heating for millions in Brazil without access to piped natural
gas or steady electricity supplies.
Because of its importance to many lower-income families and
relatively large position in Brazil's benchmark consumer price
index, the price of LPG for residential consumers has long been
controlled by the government.
It is one of three fuels, along with gasoline and diesel,
that Petrobras has long been forced to partly subsidize, causing
losses for its refining division.
With Petrobras' refineries only able to supply 60 percent to
65 percent of the domestic needs for the fuel, which is
essential to tens of millions of Brazilians, Petrobras must
import much of Brazil's LPG at a loss.
The Petrobras source said the impact on consumers will be
minimal, resulting in a final retail increase in the cost of gas
of 3 percent to 4 percent, or about 2 reais (55 cents).
($1 = $3.62 Brazilian reais)
