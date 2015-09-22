(Recasts to add details, share performance on deal throughout)
BRASILIA, Sept 22 Brazil's Petróleo Brasileiro
SA said on Tuesday it is in the last stages of talks
to sell a minority stake in a natural gas distribution holding
company to Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd, in its drive to dispose of
over $13 billion worth of non-essential assets by the end-2017.
In a securities filing, Petrobras said it is engaged in
"final negotiations" with Mitsui's Mitsui Gas e Energia
do Brasil Ltda over the sale of a 49 percent stake in an
investment holding company comprising the interests that
Petrobras has in regional gas distributors across Brazil.
Petrobras did not give an estimate of the value of the
transaction, which hinges on management, board and regulatory
approval. The stake sale in the holding company forms part of an
asset divestment plan that Petrobras already announced for the
2015-2019 period.
By partially divesting assets in gas and fuel distribution,
biofuels and transport equipment, Petrobras Chief Executive
Officer Aldemir Bendine is aiming to speed up the development of
promising offshore oil discoveries known as subsalt. Still,
Petrobras - the world's most indebted major oil company - is
putting those assets on the block at a time of plunging oil
prices and limited interest from potential buyers.
The gas unit stake sale gained traction as Petrobras put off
the spin-off and a subsequent initial public offering of the BR
Distribuidora SA fuel distribution unit, according to analysts
including Banco Brasil Plural's Caio Carvalhal. He estimates the
unit to be worth up to $3 billion.
Some of them say that Mitsui has long been seen as a natural
buyer for some of Petrobras' non-core assets because of its
knowledge of Brazil and its ability to remaining as a minority
shareholder in large projects and businesses in the country.
Mitsui is "already a Petrobras partner in eight gas
distribution companies in Brazil, and could leverage on
potential operational synergies," Carvalhal said.
Common shares of Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras shed 2
percent to 8.46 reais on Tuesday. The stock is down 11 percent
this year.
