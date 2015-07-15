BRASILIA, July 15 Brazil's Justice Minister José
Eduardo Cardozo pledged on Wednesday to punish any investigators
found to have broken the law by using unauthorized bugs or
leaking documents to the press while probing corruption at
state-run oil firm Petrobras.
The landmark probe that has jailed powerful engineering
executives and implicated dozens of politicians is coming under
scrutiny for lengthy pre-trial detentions and other aggressive
tactics some lawyers say flout the law.
Former executives at Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as
the company is formally known, and some of its suppliers are
accused of inflating the value of service contracts and
funneling extra money back to themselves and to political
parties, including that of President Dilma Rousseff.
Cardozo said he had not had access to an ongoing federal
police inquiry over a bug found in convicted money launderer
Alberto Youssef's cell. Two officers said it was not authorized
by a court, and Cardozo warned of serious consequences.
"If that is proven it is extremely grave," Cardozo, who
oversees the federal police, told a congressional inquiry. "The
Justice Ministry will not tolerate irregularities."
An unauthorized bug could be particularly damaging to the
investigation in Brazil, a country where legal cases are
frequently thrown out because of procedural errors.
For instance, a high-profile money laundering
investigation at Camargo Correa, one of the engineering firms
also under investigation in the Petrobras case, was dismissed in
2011 because phones were tapped based on an anonymous tip.
Questioned about a series of high-profile leaks in Brazilian
media, including plea bargain testimony with the names of
politicians who allegedly received bribes, Cardozo said the
leaks were "illegal" and "criminal".
Veja magazine last month published testimony from Ricardo
Pessoa, who prosecutors say may have led an alleged cartel of
engineering firms. Veja reported, without saying how it obtained
the testimony, that part of the money resulting from overpriced
contracts was donated to the campaigns of several politicians,
including Rousseff's 2014 re-election.
Rousseff and her party said all donations were legal and
registered with electoral authorities. Her approval rating has
cratered because of the investigation and a sharp economic
downturn.
Cardozo emphasized that plea bargain testimony is not enough
to prove guilt. He warned that investigating leaks would prove
difficult as journalists are allowed by law to protect their
sources.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Caroline
Stauffer; Editing by Christian Plumb)