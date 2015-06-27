By Maria Carolina Marcello and Eduardo Simões
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, June 26 Two Brazilian
ministers denied on Friday that there was anything illegal about
campaign donations made in recent years by a businessman
allegedly involved in massive corruption scandal at state-run
oil company Petrobras.
President Dilma Rousseff's chief of staff, Aloizio
Mercadante, denied that 500,000 reais ($159,908) in campaign
donations made to him in 2010 by companies owned by Ricardo
Pessoa were linked to kickbacks at Petrobras.
Social Communications Minister Edinho Silva said in a
separate statement that 7.5 million reais donated by Pessoa to
Rousseff's presidential campaign last year were legal and
approved by Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court. Silva was the
treasurer of Rousseff's campaign.
The responses came after Veja magazine reported on Friday
that Pessoa had said in a plea bargain deal that part of the
money resulting from the overpricing of Petrobras projects was
donated to the campaign of several politicians including
Rousseff. The magazine did not say how it obtained the
information.
The scandal has led to the arrest of dozens of lobbyists and
executives of engineering companies accused of forming a cartel
to fix prices and inflate the value of contracts with Petrobras
to enrich themselves and politicians, mostly aligned with
Rousseff's Workers Party. Pessoa, who was sent to jail last year
in connection to the scandal, is currently under house arrest.
The corruption investigation has helped drag Rousseff's
popularity to record lows and raise tensions with her allies in
Congress at a time when she tries to pass legislation to avoid
losing Brazil's investment-grade rating.
Two government sources told Reuters that Mercadante and
Silva met Rousseff on Friday evening at her residence in
Brasilia to discuss some excerpts of Pessoa's testimony, which
Veja leaked. Efforts to reach Pessoa's legal advisors were
unsuccessful.
Brazilian police last week arrested Marcelo Odebrecht, the
chief executive officer of Latin America's engineering company,
Odebrecht SA, and large campaign donator of Rousseff and other
politicians. Odebrecht is a known supporter of Rousseff and her
Workers' Party.
($1 = 3.1263 Brazilian reais)
(Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alonso Soto)