CURITIBA, Brazil, June 19 Federal police agent Igor Romario confirmed that Odebrecht CEO Marcelo Odebrecht and Andrade Gutierrez CEO Otavio Marques Azevedo were among 12 people arrested on Friday in a corruption investigation at state-run oil firm Petrobras.

Brazilian prosecutor Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima said at a press conference in the southern city of Curitiba that an investigation into Brazil's two largest construction firms uncovered a sophisticated scheme of illegal acts, including participating in a cartel and fraud in project bidding. (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by W Simlon)