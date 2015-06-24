By Caroline Stauffer
| CURITIBA, Brazil, June 24
CURITIBA, Brazil, June 24 Brazilian police said
on Wednesday they intercepted a note from the jailed chief
executive of Odebrecht SA to his lawyers asking to "destroy
email," after he became the highest-profile executive arrested
in Brazil's largest ever corruption investigation.
The handwritten note, reproduced by Federal Police and
posted in court documents online, says "destroy email drilling
rigs."
Marcelo Odebrecht, head of Brazil's largest engineering and
construction conglomerate, was arrested Friday in a sweeping
investigation into a kickback scheme at the state-run oil
company Petrobras.
Dora Cavalcanti, a lawyer for Odebrecht, called the
publication of the note "an act of extreme bad faith by the
police," and said there was nothing criminal about its contents
or Odebrecht's intent.
"That phrase 'destroy email' meant 'explain' or 'refute' the
allegations about the email," Cavalcanti told Reuters, adding
that it was one of seven points in Odebrecht's notes for his
plea for habeas corpus, or release from unlawful imprisonment.
The note intercepted by prison guards Monday also mentions
"Andre Esteves," the name of a prominent Brazilian banker.
Cavalcanti confirmed Odebrecht was referring to the CEO of Grupo
BTG Pactual SA in providing context for his defense.
Shares in that bank fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday after
the note was published online. Pactual had no comment.
The note's interception was the latest wrinkle in a
16-month-old investigation which had already taken a dramatic
turn on Friday with the arrest of Odebrecht and the head of
Brazil's No. 2 construction company Andrade Gutierrez.
Lead prosecutor Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima said he had
"no doubt" the two companies led what he called a "cartel" that
overcharged Petrobras for contracts and passed on the excess
funds to executives and politicians.
The investigation turned up an email from an Odebrecht
executive that copied in Marcelo Odebrecht and referred to
"over-pricing in the operations contract of $20-25,000/day (for
drilling rig)."
Odebrecht took out newspaper ads saying the term
"over-pricing" in the email has "nothing to do with overbilling,
overcharging or any irregularity." Cavalcanti reiterated that
the email was referring to a "cost-plus-fee" pricing
arrangement.
Odebrecht, the 46-year-old scion of one of Brazil's biggest
family-run companies, has not been charged and is being held in
preventive prison in the southern Brazilian city of Curitiba,
the epicenter of the investigation.
(Additional reporting by Brad Haynes and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
in Sao Paulo; Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Christian
Plumb)