By Sergio Spagnuolo
CURITIBA, Brazil, July 24 Brazilian prosecutors
will present formal charges Friday against the chief executive
of Latin America's largest engineering firm and other senior
executives detained last month in a landmark investigation meant
to show the country's elite are not above the law.
Marcelo Odebrecht, the third-generation chief executive of
the family-run Brazilian conglomerate, could face charges of
corruption and money laundering, after federal police said this
week they had enough evidence to accuse him of those crimes.
The prosecutors say Odebrecht knew his firm participated in,
and possibly led what they call a cartel of engineering firms
that overcharged state-run oil firm Petrobras and
bribed executives and politicians, many whom are in President
Dilma Rousseff's coalition government.
A news conference is slated for 3:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) on
Friday, the end of a 35-day period to present charges, after
Odebrecht and others were arrested on June 19.
Top executives of Brazil's second-largest engineering firm
Andrade Gutierrez are also expected to face charges.
Odebrecht's detention in Operation 'Erga Omnes,' Latin for
'For Everyone,' raised the stakes of the investigation focused
on Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known.
Marcelo Odebrecht's personal ties to former Brazilian
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva threaten to bring the
scandal closer to the ruling Workers' Party, whose treasurer is
in jail and standing trial for corruption.
Prosecutors have also opened a separate inquiry into whether
Lula improperly used his connections to benefit Odebrecht after
leaving office.
Rousseff is not under investigation, but her approval rating
sank to 7.7 percent, a poll showed this week, while 62.8 percent
want her impeached over corruption at Petrobras, which she
chaired before becoming president in 2011.
Odebrecht's arrest heightened tensions between defense
lawyers and investigators in the southern city of Curitiba.
Odebrecht's lawyers called the arrest illegal and unnecessary
and appealed for his release.
Earlier this week, police released messages found on
Odebrecht's cell phone with instructions to "sanitize
paraphernalia MF and RA."
In a court dispatch asking Odebrecht lawyers for
clarification, federal judge Sergio Moro said the initials
apparently suggested Odebrecht's subordinates Marcio Faria and
Rogerio Araujo destroy evidence.
More alarming, Moro wrote, was another message "work to
stop/annul (PF dissidents)." PF stands for federal police.
Brazil's bar association, the OAB, published a statement on
Monday saying defense lawyers should not be intimidated by the
federal police and said communication between clients and
lawyers is an inviolable right.
