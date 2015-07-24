(Adds details on Braskem contract, damages sought, Andrade
Gutierrez comment)
By Sergio Spagnuolo
CURITIBA, Brazil, July 24 Brazilian prosecutors,
declaring war on what they called a culture of impunity,
presented charges on Friday against the CEO of Latin America's
largest engineering firm as part of a landmark investigation of
a kickback and bribery scandal.
Marcelo Odebrecht, the third-generation chief executive of
the family-run Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA, was charged
with corruption, money laundering and criminal conspiracy.
"Today we take yet another important step in combating
impunity," prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol said at a news
conference. "We at the public ministry have a dream that all
Brazilians are treated equal by the law."
Prosecutors said there was no way Marcelo Odebrecht could
have been unaware that his firm participated in what they call a
cartel of engineering firms overcharging state-run oil firm
Petrobras and bribing executives and politicians,
many of whom are in President Dilma Rousseff's coalition.
They are seeking 6.7 billion reais ($2 billion) in damages
from Odebrecht, Dallagnol said, adding that Odebrecht SA
laundered more than 1 billion reais between 2006 and 2014. The
company reported 107.7 billion reais in revenues in 2014.
He said 870 million reais have been recovered so far in
Brazil's largest-ever corruption investigation.
Top executives of Brazil's second-largest engineering firm,
Andrade Gutierrez, including its CEO, were also among the 22
people charged. They will stand trial if the judge overseeing
the case accepts the charges.
Odebrecht is accused of paying bribes for contracts
including a deal for Petrobras to supply naphtha to Braskem SA
at favorable rates that eventually caused 6 billion
reais of losses.
Braskem, Latin America's biggest petrochemical company, is a
joint venture between on Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is
formally known, and Odebrecht, which holds a controlling stake.
Braskem said in a statement the 6 billion reais losses
didn't make any sense and it had not gotten an unfair advantage
on the naphtha contract.
Andrade Gutierrez said its lawyers were analyzing the
charges but that unfortunately prosecutors seemed to have
ignored its explanations.
Guilherme Carnelos, a lawyer for Odebrecht SA, said at a
news conference in Sao Paulo that the charges were based on
assumptions with serious material errors .
HIGHER STAKES AND SWISS ACCOUNTS
Marcelo Odebrecht's personal ties to former Brazilian
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva threaten to bring the
scandal closer to the ruling Workers' Party, whose treasurer is
in jail and standing trial for corruption.
Prosecutors have also opened a separate inquiry into whether
Lula improperly used his connections to benefit Odebrecht after
leaving office.
Rousseff is not under investigation, but her approval rating
sank to 7.7 percent, a poll showed this week, while 62.8 percent
want her impeached over corruption at Petrobras, which she
chaired before becoming president in 2011.
Federal judge Sergio Moro issued a second preventive
detention order for Marcelo Odebrecht and four other Odebrecht
executives on Friday, citing new evidence that he said would
make releasing them a risk to public order.
Odebrecht lawyers said on Friday Moro was "a judge with a
cause" and "out of line."
Cooperation with Swiss authorities had resulted in "material
proof," Moro wrote, of deposits from accounts controlled by
Odebrecht SA to all five former Petrobras executives implicated
in the investigation.
Moro also cited evidence that Odebrecht executives had tried
to hamper the investigation, a complaint later echoed by
prosecutors.
Earlier this week, police released messages found on Marcelo
Odebrecht's cell phone with instructions to "sanitize
paraphernalia MF and RA."
Moro said the initials apparently suggest Odebrecht was
directing two of his subordinates, Marcio Faria and Rogerio
Araujo, to destroy evidence. More alarming, he said, was another
message: "Work to stop/annul (PF dissidents)." PF are the
commonly used initials for federal police.
